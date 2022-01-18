Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has transformation for undercover storyline We love her new look for episode four!

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has teased that she will be looking very different in an upcoming episode of the hit BBC show after her character, Florence Cassell, agrees to work undercover.

MORE: Exclusive: Josephine Jobert reveals details for Death in Paradise season 11

Chatting to HELLO! about the storyline – and her new look – she explained: "I was really happy about her storyline, because it's different. I was also happy because I get to go undercover. It was a chance for me to work with more of the guest stars, because normally I'm with the main cast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Neville tries to tell Florence how he feels

"I met two beautiful ladies, they are amazing, and I had the best time with them. And I cannot wait for people to see them in episode four. They made my day in my experience. It's a very beautiful episode. I had to change my look for the storyline too, so that was really, really fun to work out the look we wanted to get for Florence."

Josephine opened up about her new look

She continued: "I'm completely different, you can recognise me, but I'm very different from what I'm used to looking like! So I'm really excited about this episode because there is a tension all the way through the episode. I think people are going to be super excited about it."

MORE: See the stars of Death in Paradise and their families

MORE: Did you spot this Eternals star in Death in Paradise?

In the newly revealed photos for episode four, Josephine can be spotted wearing cream dungarees and wearing her hair in tight curls while tied back. Although the pictures don't reveal much, it looks like she could have been saying goodbye to her fellow officers before going undercover.

Florence is set to go undercover

Fans have been loving season 11 so far, despite disappointment that Neville and Florence's romance won't be going any further after Florence decided that she only sees the detective inspector as a friend. Speaking about their relationship, Josephine said: "They're colleagues, they're friends, so if they become lovers maybe it's going to be too much. It's tricky.

"I cannot tell you what's going to happen for sure. It's on the very tiny wire between relationship and friendship. But we have beautiful scenes together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.