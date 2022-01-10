Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert talks feeling abandoned after co-star left show

Josephine Jobert has opened up about feeling heartbroken after her Death in Paradise co-star, Tobi Bakare, exited the show following season ten. Chatting to HELLO!, the star revealed that her emotions still run high when talking about Tobi's exit, joking: "I get emotional every time I talk about it, I could cry right now, it's so ridiculous!"

Exclusive: Josephine Jobert reveals details for Death in Paradise season 11 - including Florence's future with Neville

She continued: "When Tobi left, we had a drink to tell him goodbye and I couldn't stop crying. We arrived on the show together and he's like a brother to me. He's the most adorable person, he cares about people, he's really nice, he's extremely funny. He's just perfect. Seeing him leave, I was like, 'What am I going to do?' I felt abandoned, but I understood."

WATCH: Josephine talks to HELLO! about all things Death in Paradise season 11!

Tobi previously opened up about his decision to leave, explaining to HELLO!: "Seven years on the show is a very long time, and it's etched into my life, the way my life has been, but I feel that the show has done a good job in giving JP a good arc and it's naturally gotten to the point where him leaving isn't too wild... and the show will crack on!"

Josephine also opened up about Tobi's reasons for exiting and revealed that the pair had stayed in touch saying: "He has a family and kids. He's been on the show for so long, he had to move on and that's all right, it's part of the process. But this year I missed him a lot. It was different on set without him.

Are you enjoying season 11 so far?

"I keep on sending him messages, to see how he's doing. I'm like, 'Tobi, I miss you! Please come back.' Especially his last series, he was so good."

