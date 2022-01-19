Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert reveals she is finding it 'more and more difficult' to film show The star plays Florence Cassell on the hit show

Josephine Jobert has opened up about how filming in the Caribbean is becoming more challenging as she is getting older. Chatting to HELLO! about taking five months out of the year to film Death in Paradise, she explained: "I'm used to it because I started filming away from everything when I was 20. My first big show in France, for example, was filmed in New Caledonia.

"We were leaving for three or four months, but I was 20. At 20 you're like, 'I want freedom, I want to get away from everything', but I'm 36 now, almost 37. Things change for sure. It's a dream because filming in Guadeloupe, it's amazing… But the other thing is, I'm away from my friends and my family for so long. Five months!

"It's almost half a year. I'm used to it, but it's getting more and more difficult and that was one of the reasons why I left in series eight, one of the reasons, because it was getting more and more difficult for me to be away from my home for so long. It's like a 50/50, but I cannot complain."

The actress was full of praise for the BBC series, adding: "It's a beautiful show, I'm proud of being part of the show. It was a dream for me to have a part in a series in English. It's a big thing for us in France! It's not easy. But it's impossible for us to complain, because we are very, very blessed and very, very lucky, to be part of this big adventure."

Filming takes place over five months in the Caribbean

The star recently addressed rumours that Florence would be killed off after going undercover. Sharing the theory on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "What??? Ahah that's interesting... what do you think? Is this true or not?" We certainly hope not!

