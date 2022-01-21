First trailer for rebooted Law & Order sparks huge fan reaction Sam Waterston is back as District Attorney Jack McCoy

Law & Order fans buckle up - because the original series has dropped the first hotly-anticipated trailer, and things are getting real.

MORE: Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Sam Waterston will return as District Attorney Jack McCoy in the upcoming revival, and he appears in this first short clip with a voiceover. "It’s OK to play the hero," he says, poignantly adding: "As long as you win."

Loading the player...

WATCH: First trailer for rebooted Law & Order sparks huge fan reaction

Several new faces also appeared including Oldelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun, Hugh Dancy as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price and Jeffrey Donovan as detective Frank Cosgrove.

"Jack McCoy is the original Law & Order GOAT!!!" commented one fan as others shared their excitement: "I’m soooo ready!!!!"

MORE: See the cast of Law & Order: SVU and their real-life partners

MORE: Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay candidly opens up about losing her mother at age three

"OMG promo for the mothership.. 24th February please hurry up," exclaimed a big fan of the show, as someone else commented: "Three hours of L&O on a Thursday night. I'm ready."

NBC confirmed in September that a new installment of the show - which was unexpectedly canceled after 20 years on TV in 2010 - would return to screens in 2022.

Sam Waterston is back as Jack McCoy

The new season will be the show's 21st, and it will air on 24 February.

The show, created by Wolf Entertainment, was the launchpad of one of the biggest procedural franchises on TV, and in 2010 was about to break Gunsmoke’s record as the longest running primetime drama ever when it was canceled as renewal negotiations collapsed.

The show never got a conclusive series finale.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson will also return

Over 20 years it was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards and won in 1997 for Outstanding Drama Series.

NBC's Thursday lineup is currently made up on Law & Order spin-off Special Victims Unit - which has since broken that record with its 23rd season currently airing - and Organized Crime.

Dick Wolf has since gone on to create the FBI and One Chicago franchises.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox