Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has sparked a huge reaction from fans with her latest post.

Taking to Instagram this week, the 57-year-old actress teased that fans of the hit police procedural are in for an extra special treat this holiday season - a Christmas episode!

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

The Olivia Benson actress shared a snap of herself bundled up in a coat in the show's squad room set next to a Christmas tree that had been hilariously decorated with yellow crime scene tape. She captioned the snap: “A Christmas episode…” followed by the hashtags #ALittleChristmasCheer, #SVUChristmas and #ChristmasInTheSquadRoom.

Fans were quick to react to the news, with hundreds taking to the comment section to express their excitement. "Love it when the squad gets festive," one fan wrote, while another said: "So excited for a little SVU Christmas!" A third added: "I love the police tape in the Christmas tree."

Mariska Hargitay shared a glimpse at what fans can expect from the upcoming Christmas episode

The NBC show is currently taking a break from screens but is due to return on Thursday 9 December, with a brand new crossover event with spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime. Airing first, the SVU episode will see Carisi try to prosecute mafia kingpin Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler, while Organized Crime will focus on Benson and Stabler.

The synopsis for the episode, aptly titled The Christmas Episode, reads: "When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future."

Since its launch in 1999, the series has aired several Christmas-themed episodes, which have always gone down a treat with audiences. In fact, diehard fans often like to rewatch the old episodes during the holiday season to get them in the yuletide mood.

