﻿
law-and-order-news

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay opens up about terrifying injury she suffered on set

The Olivia Benson actress had to undergo multiple surgeries

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay once sustained an almost life-threatening injury while on set of the NBC drama.

Back in 2008, when the show was on its ninth season, the Olivia Benson actress had to undergo surgery after sustaining a serious injury after a dangerous stunt went wrong. 

The 57-year-old star was involved in a stunt that involved "chasing a bad guy" when she jumped and landed in such a way that a microscopic bleed began in her lung.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catch the latest trailer for Law & Order Special Victim's Unit and Organized Crime

Recalling the experience, Mariska told Redbook in an interview: "I jumped and landed on pads, but on the second take something happened. I just landed wrong. I got up and felt that something inside was not quite right. At first, I thought I had the wind knocked out of me. I was angry with myself."

She continued: "I didn't know for three months that something was really wrong. At first I seemed to get better. But then two weeks later I had chest pains and shortness of breath. My grandfather died of a heart attack at 34, and my mom died at the same age. At first I worried it was a heart attack. Then someone pointed out that my heart was on the other side!"

mariska-hargitay-ankle

The star picked up another injury earlier this year

However, she was quickly rushed to hospital on New Year's Day in 2009 after she suddenly experienced a sharp pain in her chest, which she described as "sort of like someone had stabbed me".

"They took an X-ray and found that my right lung was 50 percent collapsed. I began to panic. I was so scared. I had a procedure hoping to stave off more serious surgery, but it didn't work, and I ended up in surgery about two weeks later."

The actress ended up having to have surgery again after her lung collapsed for a second time three months later, which she said is "one out of 1,000, statistically". 

Fortunately, the actress managed to make a full recovery after that and has since appeared in 14 more seasons of SVU, as well as the spinoff series Law and Order: Organized Crime, led by her old co-star Christopher Meloni.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about law and order

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back