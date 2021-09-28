NBC confirms major news for Law & Order franchise

NBC has confirmed a new instalment of Dick Wolf's Law & Order which was unexpectedly canceled after 20 years on TV in 2010.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," the prolific showrunner said.

The new season will be the show's 21st, and it is thought that the network is hoping to bring back original cast members including Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy.

Chris Noth, Jerry Orbach, Anthony Anderson and S. Epatha Merkerson were all also recurring stars.

Rick Eid, the showrunner on Chicago PD and FBI - both also Wolf Productions - has been tasked with writing the new show.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

The show ran for 20 years

The show was the launchpad of the biggest procedural franchise on TV, and in 2010 was about to break Gunsmoke’s record as the longest running primetime drama ever when it was canceled as renewal negotiations collapsed.

The show never got a conclusive series finale.

Over 20 years it was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards and won in 1997 for Outstanding Drama Series.

Chris Noth and Jerry Orbach both also starred

NBC's Thursday lineup is currently made up on Law & Order spin-off Special Victims Unit - which has since broken that record with its 23rd season currently airing - and Organized Crime.

Dick Wolf has since gone on to create the FBI and One Chicago franchises, both of which air on NBC on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

