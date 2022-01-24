Meet the cast of BBC's The Responder Martin Freeman leads the stars appearing in the new police drama

TV is not short of gritty police dramas right now. Following Sunday evening's Trigger Point on ITV starring Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester, Monday night's offering comes in the form of The Responder on BBC, with Martin Freeman leading the cast.

The drama follows Martin as Chris Carson, an urgent response copper described as "crisis-stricken, morally compromised and unconventional", in his approach to tackling the perils of nights shift on the Liverpool beat.

WATCH: The Responder on BBC - official trailer

The synopsis reads: "Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other." Intrigued? Get to know the full cast ahead of episode one here…

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson

As mentioned, Martin Freeman plays first responder Chris. Chris finds his job testing and it's not long before his professional and person lives begin to take their toll on him, despite having regular therapy sessions. However, Chris soon comes across a young addict in trouble with some dangerous people. Is this his way to find redemption?

Viewers will recognise Martin as a familiar face thanks to his long-running career. His most notable credits include Love Actually, Nativity, Breeders and Fargo. Martin, of course, had his big break on Ricky Gervais' The Office.

Martin Freeman as Chris Carson

Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel Hargreaves

Rachel Hargreaves is a young recruit to the force and eventually ends up being partnered with Chris Carson – soon, she begins to feel the strain of long night shifts and working with hard-done-by Chris.

Viewers will recognise Adelayo from her stints in BBC Three comedy, Some Girls, as well as her role in other crime drama, The Capture.

Rachel Hargreaves is played by Adelayo Adedayo

MyAnna Buring as Kate Carson

Kate Carson is Chris' wife, who begins to feel her husband drifting away. Together, they share a daughter but his work puts a divide between him and his family. MyAnna has many notable credits to her name including popular series like Downton Abbey, Ripper Street and The Salisbury Poisonings. More recently, however, she's appearing in Netflix smash hit, The Witcher.

Warren Brown as Ray Mullen

Ray Mullen is a former colleague of Chris who is keen to see him removed from his position. Warren is perhaps best-known for starring in Doctor Who and Luther.

Ray and Kate in Responder

Ian Hart as Carl

Carl is a drug dealer operating across Liverpool who is being hunted by police officer Chris, but the pair have a historical connection having gone to school together.

The actor playing Carl is Ian Hart, who has previously appeared in Noughts + Crosses and The Last Kingdom. Potterheads will also know him for his role as Professor Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Carl is a local drug dealer

Emily Fairn as Casey

Casey is the young addict that Chris comes across while working the Liverpool beat. She manages to land herself in a tricky situation after stealing a large amount of drugs for money – soon, she seeks out the help of the responder. Her part as Casey is her first major TV role.

Casey is played by Emily Fairn

Kerrie Hayes as Ellie

Ellie is Ray's wife – who also happens to be a good friend of Kate. Although their husbands don't see eye-to-eye, Ellie offers emotional support to Kate as her marriage goes through trying times. Kerrie has been in other popular dramas such as Three Girls, The English Game and Little Boy Blue.

David Bradley as Davey

Another Harry Potter star has joined the cast of The Responder. This time, it's David Bradley taking on the role of Davey – a homeless man living in Liverpool City Centre. Davey and Chris became friends thanks to Chris' night shifts crossing their paths. David Bradley played Mr Filch in the Harry Potter series and more recently appeared in Ricky Gervais' After Life.

David Bradley plays Davey

Other notables names include Elizabeth Berrington, Kerrie Hayes and Josh Finan. Also appearing is Ridley Road star Rita Tushingham as Chris' mother, June.

