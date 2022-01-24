Trigger Point: viewers shocked after episode one's jump ending

ITV's new police drama, Trigger Point, made its debut on Sunday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the first episode.

The new series follows bomb disposal officer Lana Washington, who finds herself at the centre of urgent efforts to find out who is behind a series of terror attacks in London, despite being on the verge of a crisis after years on the frontline.

WATCH: What did you think of the new drama?

The first episode ended with a massive explosion, which came as a shock to viewers who thought Lana had managed to diffuse the bomb. Fans took to Twitter to comment on the dramatic ending, with one person writing: "Screamed and about landed on the floor but #TriggerPoint was so good. Looking forward to next week," while another added: "Just watched the first episode of #TriggerPoint and oh my god what an amazing first episode! @Vicky_McClure is absolutely insane. Jumped out of my skin at the end though and regret watching it just before going to sleep. Can't wait for the second episode."

A third person added: "Omg… my heart is in my chest… I can’t believe that just happened," while another agreed, writing: "Glad it wasn’t just me that jumped when the bomb went off."

Vicky McClure stars in the drama

Vicky McClure, who stars as Lana in the series, took to Twitter to check in on fans after the explosive ending. She wrote: "How we doing?! (Even I jumped!!)."

While most viewers commented on the episode's shock ending, some were disappointed by the frequent ad breaks during the drama. One person tweeted: "Watching a show like this with ad breaks is NOT IT #TriggerPoint," while another added: "Another ad break. Guess the writers have exactly four cliffhangers lined up per episode. #TriggerPoint."

Viewers were shocked by the jump ending

A third person wrote: "#TriggerPoint is going to be one of those shows where they're going to cut to adverts every time there's the risk of someone discovering an explosive," while another agreed, commenting: "Really good but the adverts are killing this #TriggerPoint."

