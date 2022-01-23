Around the World in 80 Days viewers praise series for tackling 'dark subjects'

The BBC's new adventure drama, Around the World in 80 Days, continued with its seventh episode on Sunday night - and viewers have been praising the series for tackling "dark subjects" such as racism and the Ku Klux Klan.

The latest episode saw Fogg and his two companions explore the American West. While travelling in their carriage, the trio are stopped by a deputy marshal called Bass Reeves, who asks for a ride in the carriage in order to take his prisoner, Ambrose, to Louisiana.

The travellers soon learn that Ambrose is a member of the Ku Klux Klan and his fellow Klan members are hot on the tails of the carriage. When they arrive at their destination, a small western town where Fogg and his crew are due to catch a train, they find that racial tensions are high.

Later, the trio are held captive by Ambrose and his gang and order Fogg to cut one of Passepartout's fingers off. However, Abigail turns up and saves the day, allowing Bass to kill two of the assailants while arresting Ambrose once again.

Viewers took to Twitter to applaud the drama for its handling of the subject, with one person writing: "Bravo to #BBC for #AroundTheWorldIn80Days for dealing with such dark subjects in a light way," while another added: "Just finished watching #AroundTheWorldIn80Days and thoroughly enjoyed it, tackled some very meaty topics and did so with heart and integrity."

Viewers praised the themes addressed in the latest episode

A third person commented: "Bravo to #AroundTheWorldIn80Days for the penultimate episode. Tackling such serious subjects in a family drama in an effective way," while another agreed, adding: "This week's episode of #AroundTheWorldIn80Days is definitely one of the standouts. I love a proper action Wild West shootout but I am also glad they didn't gloss over the reality of what was happening in the US at the time."

