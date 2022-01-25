The Responder: viewers spot plot hole in episode one Martin Freeman stars in the BBC drama

The BBC's latest police drama, The Responder, made its debut on Monday night and some viewers think they've spotted a plot hole in the first episode.

The new five-part series stars Martin Freeman as urgent response officer Chris Carson on the beat in Liverpool.

Some viewers questioned why Chris was allowed to work alone on shift, rather than with a partner. One person tweeted: "Why is this copper doing emergency response shifts on his own? I love Martin Freeman and I love police dramas but they need to be at least slightly credible," while another added: "Why is he on duty on his own? I thought they work in pairs? Have I missed something???"

A third person wrote: "Great actor. Not sure why he’s allowed out on his own with his issues, but hey ho, no story otherwise…"

While all response vehicles responding to 999 emergencies are double crewed, according to the Met Police website, not all police officers patrol in pairs and there are many cases of "single-crewing".

Viewers praised the gritty drama

Most viewers seemed to enjoy the first episode of the drama, however, with many taking to Twitter to praise Martin Freeman's performance. One person wrote: "Gritty, dark, authentic, gripping. Superb acting from Martin Freeman and the casting on point," while another added: "#TheResponder on @BBCOne starring Martin Freeman is brilliant! He’s so convincing as a Liverpudlian and I see him with new eyes! Fantastic performance!"

A third person hailed Martin Freeman's portrayal of Chris as his best performance yet, commenting: "Enjoyed #MartinFreeman in loads of roles but this might be his best."

Fans applauded Martin Freeman for his Liverpool accent

Other viewers applauded Martin's Scouse accent, with one person writing: "The best scouse accent I have heard from a non-scouser in a long time!" while another added: "Good to see an actor nailing the Scouse accent Martin Freeman."

A third person commented: "Martin Freeman's Scouse accent is brilliant!"

