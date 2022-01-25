The Royal Treatment: who is Prince Thomas actor Mena Massoud

Fans have been loving the new Netflix rom-com The Royal Treatment, but there is something about the film, or should we say someone, who has particularly caught their eye! Mena Massoud plays the dashing Prince Thomas in the flick, but how much do you know about the actor behind the royal role? Find out more here…

Who is Mena Massoud?

Mena is a 30-year-old Canadian actor. Born in Egypt, the family emigrated to Canada when Mena was three. Chatting about their move, Mena previously said: "I was born [in Egypt]. We immigrated when I was three-and-a-half years old, to Toronto. But I'm still very, very close to my culture and - back home in Egypt. We're Coptic Christian and my parents just felt like things were getting a little too dangerous when I was growing up in Egypt. They wanted to create a better life for their family so they decided to emigrate to Canada."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen the rom-com yet?

What has Mena Massoud starred in?

You may recognise the actor for playing the title role in the live-action Aladdin alongside Will Smith and Naomi Scott back in 2019. The role earned him the Breakthrough Talent award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, and he was also nominated at the National TV and Film Awards and Teen Choice Awards. The star went on to appear in Reprisal and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Mena in The Royal Treatment

Is Mena Massoud in a relationship?

Mena is in a relationship with fellow actor Emily Shah. While the pair keep their relationship private, Emily has shared several snaps and videos with Mena, including one of them celebrating Diwali. Posting a clip of them dancing together, she wrote: "After being in LA for [eight] years, this massive Diwali celebration @lilly threw, reminded me of the way I grew up, the sense of community I had and why I am so proud to be half Indian. I had been manifesting a sense of community in LA and my heart feels so full to finally have one. Happy Diwali, Saal Mubarak."

What is The Royal Treatment about?

Tempted to watch the new film? The official synopsis reads: "Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love.

Mena played Prince Thomas in the new film

"When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.