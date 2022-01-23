Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Munich - The Edge of War Fans all noticed one particular aspect of the film

Netflix's new historical drama Munich - The Edge of War landed on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers are all saying the same thing about the film.

Based on the novel Munich by Robert Harris, the film focuses on the Munich Conference in August 1938 where the government of Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately seeks a peaceful solution, attempting to stop Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia.

The story follows two former university classmates, British civil servant Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), who both travel to Munich to discuss peace and find themselves at the centre of these negotiations.

Viewers of the new film took to Twitter to praise the "perfect casting", applauding Jeremy Irons for his "mesmerising" portrayal of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. One person wrote: "Casting wise, Jeremy Irons is such a perfect fit to play Neville Chamberlain," while another added: "It’s beautifully shot, with a stellar ensemble cast and Jeremy Irons truly mesmerising as Chamberlain."

Viewers praised Jeremy Irons for his portrayal of Neville Chamberlain

A third person added: "#JeremyIrons as Neville Chamberlain is perfect casting," while another agreed, writing: "#JeremyIrons as Chamberlain is superb."

Fans also appeared to be impressed by the film as a whole and took to social media to express their views. One person tweeted: "#MunichTheEdgeofWar left me breathless. Extraordinary story, obviously, and brilliant performances from the main cast. Must-see," while another added: "@Robert___Harris’ terrific novel #MunichTheEdgeofWar becomes a thrilling, pacy account of the disastrous events of the famous 1938 conference, with a brilliant turn from Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain."

George MacKay stars alongside Jeremy Irons

A third person wrote: "Everything about this movie is a masterpiece. Brilliant story-telling of historical events fused with fiction brought by choices and consequences of the leads' friendship over patriotism and ideologies. Highly recommend," while another agreed, adding: "Really super film. Tremendously well acted and a very fine portrayal of Chamberlain."

