The Witcher star reveals Henry Cavill's special connection to her son

The Witcher star MyAnna Buring has revealed that Henry Cavill's dog bonded with her son while on set during the first season of the Netflix series.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show, the actress spoke about her son's connection with the American Akita, named Kal, who often joins his owner at work.

"He's just the most beautiful dog," she said. "He comes on set and in the first season, my boy was quite young at the time, we would go on walks with the dog and it was quite amazing because he's huge and my little boy was tiny at the time and they'd sort of waddle around together."

"It was lovely and I love that. I love having animals on set, I think it calms everything down," she added.

Season two of the hit Netflix fantasy series made its debut in December and went down a storm with fans, who will be happy to know that season three is in the works.

MyAnna plays Tissaia in the Netflix series

While appearing on Lorraine, MyAnna also spoke about the new BBC police drama, The Responder, which begins on BBC One on Monday 24 January at 9pm.

The actress plays Kate Carson in the series, wife to first responder Chris Carson, played by Martin Freeman.

Explaining the premise of the show, MyAnna said: "It's about a first responder, Martin Freeman plays a police officer who is struggling with mental health issues due to the pressures of the job, which as we know is all too common.

"The other thing that the show explores really well is how mental health doesn't just affect the person who is dealing with it but everyone all around, everyone they work with and, in particular, families."

MyAnna's son bonded with Henry's dog Kal

The Witcher star also spoke about how creator Tony Schumacher used his own experiences as a police officer to write the show. She said: "Tony Schumacher, who has created the show, was a first responder and has spoken openly about dealing with those pressures and how they affected him and his mental health and his life.

"Although this isn't an autobiographical show, it's an entertainment show and it's a rollercoaster of a ride, but every character cracks and crackles with that kind of lived experience."

