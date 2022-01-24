Netflix's The Royal Treatment: viewers left confused by new rom-com Viewers were distracted by one aspect of the film

Netflix's new rom-com The Royal Treatment arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday and viewers have been left confused by the film.

The romance film follows New York hairdresser Izzy after she is offered the opportunity of a lifetime - the chance to work at the royal wedding of a charming prince. However, the prince must choose between love and duty when sparks fly between the pair.

While many rom-com lovers seemed to enjoy the new film, it seems as though some viewers were left confused by the "awful" accents displayed by some of the actors.

One person wrote: "How and why and HOW does everyone have a different accent in #TheRoyalTreatment."

Another viewer singled out lead actress Laura Marano's attempt at an Italian-American New York accent, writing: "What’s this New York accent? I don't know, it sounds off - and I’m not even from NYC," while another added: "This girl's fake Italian accent is cringy and distracting."

Viewers were left confused by the "crazy" accents in the film

A third person agreed, commenting: "What's with the god awful Italian accent it's so inconsistent?" while another added: "This accent the girl from Austin and Ally has going on in #TheRoyalTreatment is crazy."

Netflix users were also quick to criticise the French accent by Sonia Gray, who plays the prince's assistant, Madame Fabre. One person tweeted: "This lady's fake French accent is SO TERRIBLE," while another added: "The French accent was also bad lol."

A third person agreed, commenting: "Is that supposed to be a French accent? Are you kidding me?"

Fans praised the chemistry between the two leads, Laura Marano and Mena Massoud

Not all viewers were left distracted by the cast's accents, however, with some taking to Twitter to praise the feel-good film. One person applauded the two lead actors, Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, for their on-screen chemistry, writing: "Absolutely loved #TheRoyalTreatment! So relatable and lovely!!! @MenaMassoud and @lauramarano's chemistry will melt your heart for sure!"

Other fans called for a sequel to the rom-com, with one person commenting: "Just finished watching #TheRoyalTreatment with @MenaMassoud and @lauramarano. Such a fun romp in the land of Netflix's royal rom-coms. There better be a wedding sequel with King Richard and Queen Amber in attendance," while another agreed, adding: "I loved this movie. It was the absolute cutest. I would be so down for a sequel."

