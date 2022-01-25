NCIS fans 'predict' another major character exit after latest episode

NCIS continued on Monday night, and fans were left concerned that the CBS drama could soon be bidding farewell to another favourite fan character at the end of this season.

The episode saw Agent Nicholas Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, reveal that he's not really feeling at home on the team anymore. After standing up one of his colleagues for a drinks date and bad-mouthing another, he decided to let off some steam when the opportunity to enter the world of cage-fighting for an undercover mission came up.

It all came to a head when he stepped into the ring with a seasoned MMA fighter. When the fight got ugly, McGee desperately tried to get him to tap out but couldn't get through to him. "It looks like you're trying to get yourself killed," McGee said to which Torres responded: "Yeah, so? Who's left to care, man?"

At the end of the episode, it was Jimmy who was able to find the root of the problem. As he told Torres: "You feel abandoned. You feel left behind. I get that."

Torres entered the world of cage-fighting in the latest episode

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one viewer said: "This episode has been really Torres-centric but in a good way. I'm glad they've focused in on the fact that he's not doing so well without Gibbs on the team any longer. I predict he's going to leave by the end of the season." Another was left thinking along the same lines. They wrote: "Are we gearing up for Torres to leave? Ugh. #NCIS."

The NCIS team has seen a change in line-up recently

Meanwhile, a third fan was left hoping that Torres stays on with the team, writing: "With so many loved characters leaving #NCIS I need you @WValderrama to stay as agent Torres. He is my favorite character in NCIS!"

So could Torres soon be hanging up his gear for good? No official announcements have been made, but fans have been speculating in recent weeks whether Wilmer, who has starred in the naval drama since 2016, could soon be calling it a day.

Last year it was announced that the 41-year-old actor has scored himself several exciting roles away from NCIS, leaving many fans wondering what it means for his future on the long-running drama. He is set to produce a brand new TV series titled Mexican Beverley Hills, and will also be starring as Zorro in a live-action remake of the series for Disney.

However, NCIS fans should rest easy for now, as until we hear anything concrete from Wilmer himself or other sources, we can expect to see him continue to appear on the show throughout the rest of season 19 and beyond.

