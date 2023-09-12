Wilmer Valderrama has opened up about his unique living situation with his fiancée and daughter.

The NCIS star, who is known and adored for his role as Special Agent Nicholas Torres, is fortunate enough to own a luxury three-acre estate in Los Angeles – but he doesn't just live there with his wife-to-be, Amanda Pacheco, 31, and their daughter, Nakano, one. Wilmer also shares his family home with his divorced parents and his father-in-law.

WATCH: Wilmer Valderrama shares touching tribute to co-stars in announcement

Luckily, Wilmer's mom, Sobeida, and his father, Balbino, are on friendly terms following their split. Sadly, Amanda lost her mother to ovarian cancer seven years ago but is very close to her dad, Armando.

Wilmer admitted it is great to be surrounded by his daughter's grandparents as he is never short on babysitters when he and Amanda want to enjoy a date night. "As soon as the baby goes down, we hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night," he told Parents Latina in 2022.

Wilmer purchased his home – which once belonged to Chuck Norris – in his mid-20s. It had six bedrooms and nine bathrooms before he bought the property next door in 2019 to give his family even more space.

Back in 2020, he shared a glimpse inside the compound in Architectural Digest, revealing an incredible memorabilia-turned-glam room that has been covered from floor-to-ceiling in vintage newspapers. It is also home to a classic barber chair where his stylist, Christine Nelli, cuts his hair weekly.

MORE: NCIS: What are Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette and more's net worths?

MORE: NCIS star candidly admits: I feel different from my costars

"It's so incredible to have a time capsule on these walls," he said of the room's unique décor.

"There are headlines like, 'Holyfield bites the ear,' the assassination of John Lennon and From Dusk Till Dawn, which meant something to me because I was in the series later."

Wilmer's home is filled with vintage and modern touches including an antique wooden bar in his living room, a coffee table made from a retired Japanese fishing boat propeller, and modern light fixings.

"Everything you see on the walls and the furniture was not done because some amazing interior designer decided this is the way it looks," he said. "Everything was hand-picked because it made me feel some type of way."

Meanwhile, more recently, Wilmer paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife-to-be on his Instagram to mark her birthday. The actor shared a series of images of Amanda looking stunning in a room surrounded by blue lanterns, as he penned in the caption: "As I searched for a photo to honor your birthday, I came across these.

"In a way these were the ones that got somewhat close to what the world turns into when you walk in a room.… thank you for sharing your heart with Nakano and me. Feliz cumpleaños! I love you Chimichurri!"

© Instagram Wilmer Valderrama with his mom

Wilmer is nowadays best-known for playing Agent Torres in NCIS, but the actor grew to fame as part of the ensemble cast of hit sitcom, That 70s Show.

The wider cast and show has made headlines recently due to Wilmer's former castmate, Danny Masterson, being sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

Although Wilmer has not spoken out about the news, fellow stars from the show and married couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came under fire from fans after they sent character reference letters to the judge urging him to give Danny a lesser sentence.

© Kevin Mazur Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood

Like Wilmer, other cast members from the show including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon refrained from doing so.

Since then, Mila and Ashton put out a video statement apologizing for the "pain that has been caused" after their letters supporting Danny Masterson emerged online.