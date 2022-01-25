Janette Manrara makes surprising decision over Strictly Come Dancing future

Janette Manrara has made a surprising revelation regarding her future at Strictly Come Dancing.

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on This Morning on Tuesday, the dancer-turned-presenter revealed that she has no plans to return as a professional dancer on the BBC show and that she'll be staying on It Takes Two.

When asked by Phillip if she'd ever go back to dancing on Strictly, she said: "No, I don't think so now. I think It Takes Two is my new home and I'm very happy there."

Janette joined Strictly's behind-the-scenes chat show in September last year, presenting alongside Rylan Clark.

When asked how difficult it was to transition from dancing to presenting, she said: "For the dancing it was hard. I mean, obviously, I'm going to keep dancing, as they say. That's never going to go away."

Janette also revealed that she was made to feel "right at home" from the moment she stepped onto the It Takes Two set and even said that she wasn't at all nervous before her first show.

Janette joined It Takes Two last year

"Rylan and the whole team at It Takes Two made it so smooth and easy for me and made me feel so welcome," she said. "It was amazing, I loved every show."

While appearing on This Morning, Janette also described the moment she was asked to host the Strictly Live Tour. "When they asked me to do it, it was the easiest yes," she said. "I got so excited.

Janette is currently hosting the Strictly Live Tour

"We've had some incredible hosts throughout the years when I was dancing on the tour. It's quite an honour, I'm like the captain of the ship now when we are on the road."

Janette hasn't thrown away her dancing shoes just yet, however, as she said she takes part in "little bits" of dancing on the tour. "I dance very little," she said. "There's little bits here and there where I come out and I do it but my main priority is hosting and it's going really well."

