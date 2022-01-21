Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy intimate kiss as they reunite on the Strictly dancefloor The Strictly couple have been married since 2017

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have once again shown off their sizzling chemistry on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor.

Taking part in the tour's photocall on Thursday, the professional dancers locked lips as they posed for glamorous photos with fellow pros.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, recently set the internet alight when they performed a spell-binding routine to Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits during the Strictly final.

It's been a busy few months for the stars as they continue to adjust to Janette's new hosting role. The pro dancer joined Strictly back in 2013 and starred in eight series before announcing last year that she would be leaving the show.

Janette, 38, has instead turned her hand to presenting, taking over from Zoe Ball as the host of It Takes Two and now, as the new presenter of the tour.

Janette and Aljaz shared a kiss during the photocall

Sharing her excitement, Janette said at the time: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It's a dream come true. It's been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge.

"We've been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we're finally back. The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can't wait, I've really missed it!"

The couple look so in love

Meanwhile, Aljaz - who joined at the same time as his wife - has continued to appear as a pro and was most recently partnered with Dragon's Den's Sara Davies; the pair came eighth in the competition.

