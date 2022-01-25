Shirley Ballas breaks silence over Strictly tour romance rumours

Shirley Ballas has spoken out about the rumours of romance between cast members on the Strictly Live Tour.

Speaking on Lorraine Kelly's ITV morning show, Shirley said that there "are always rumours" when it comes to the dancing series.

When asked by Lorraine to comment about the potential romances forming backstage, Shirley said: "I don't really know what's going on, to be honest. It's not my place to say who's what where or when.

"So, there's always rumours, you know that Lorraine," she added.

Strictly has been fuelling romance rumours once again, with the suggested "flirty behaviour" from professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova being a source of much speculation.

According to The Sun, the 32-year-old dancer has been growing close to Kai Widdrington, with their behaviour "raising eyebrows" backstage.

There have been reports of a Strictly romance in the press recently

The publication reported that while AJ and Kai became close during the dancing show last year, Kai has been spending more and more time with Nadiya in recent weeks.

The news comes soon after Nadiya reportedly split from her fiancé Matija Škarabot. According to MailOnline, the former couple remain committed to their five-year-old daughter, Mila, and Nadiya is very much focused on the Strictly tour.

HELLO! has reached out to both Nadiya and Kai's representatives for comment.

Kai is partnered with Maisie Williams on the Strictly Live Tour

The dancer was partnered with BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker during the competition last year, while Kai formed a couple with television presenter AJ Odudu. The latter made it all the way to the final before pulling out as AJ sustained an ankle injury.

While AJ is recovering from her injury, Kai is dancing with EastEnders star Maisie Smith for the tour.

