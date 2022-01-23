Tilly Ramsay shows off painful bruises after falling on stage during Strictly tour The television presenter shared the clip to Instagram

Tilly Ramsay has revealed the bruises and scratches she sustained after falling down during a dance routine on the Strictly Live Tour.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, Tilly posted a video of herself taking a tumble during her Couple's Choice routine, followed by a picture of her scratched knee.

She captioned the video, "and down she goes," followed by two crying emojis and one laughing emoji, as well as the statement: "Floor: 1 - Me: 0".

Posting a snap of her bruise after tripping and sliding on her knees during the performance, Tilly wrote: "Last night's war wounds" alongside a GIF that read: "Ouch".

Tilly wasn't the only one who lost her footing during the show, however, as Rose Ayling-Ellis also posted a video of her stumbling on the stairs during a performance.

Posting the video to her Instagram story, which shows Rose almost trip down the stairs while holding hands with dance partner Giovanni Pernice, the EastEnders star wrote: "Don't worry @tillyramsay we are in it together". Tilly reposted the clip on her own Instagram story with the caption: "Nice to know it's not just me," followed by a laughing emoji.

Tilly posted a clip of the fall to her Instagram story

Tilly's stumble comes just days after her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin was forced to pull out of the tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

Posting the news to his social media accounts, Nikita shared an image of himself with Tilly following their Paso Doble alongside some selfies of him holding up positive lateral flow tests. He captioned the snaps: "So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19."

"Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly cast. Will be back as soon as I can," he added.

Tilly showed off her painful-looking scratches

Tilly was quick to comment on the post, writing: "Missing you," alongside two heart emojis.

While her regular dance partner has been out of action with coronavirus, Tilly has been dancing with professional Neil Jones. Following the first performance of the tour, Tilly shared a series of images from the night and captioned the post: "A few pics from last night. First show on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour and even though I was terrified I absolutely loved every second of it!! Missing @nikita__kuzmin but so grateful to @mr_njonesofficial for dancing with me until he’s back!!"

