The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson is the daughter of this A-list actress - can you guess who?

As we expected, Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, is nothing short of sensational. The new series, which has been dubbed by audiences "American Downton", finally landed on screens this week and fans have been loving it so far.

But did you know that the lead actress in the series is none other than Meryl Streep's real-life daughter? Louisa Jacobson, who stars as Marian in the new series, is the youngest daughter of the A-list actress and her sculptor husband Don Gummer.

It seems that talent must run in the family, as all three of her older siblings have also made names for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Meryl and Don's son Henry Wolfe Gummer, 42, is a musician, while eldest daughter Mamie Gummer, 38, has starred in the likes of True Detective and The Good Fight. Grace Gummer, 35, is also an actress and has previously appeared in American Horror Story: Freak Show and Mr Robot.

The Gilded Age's leading day Louisa Jacobson is the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep

It's not known why Louisa has adopted the stage surname 'Jacobson', but it could be to perhaps distance herself from her famous family's other achievements. The Gilded Age marks the 30-year-old rising star's television debut after initially pursuing a career as a model.

Meryl's close friend Christine Baranski plays Louisa's aunt in the period drama

While Louisa no doubt would have felt daunted on the set of her first major production, she had a mentor of sorts in the form of co-star Christine Baranski, who has been close friends with her mother for a number of years.

She added: "She's marvellous and I think Meryl will be very proud."

The series, which is available to watch on HBO Max for US viewers and Sky Atlantic for UK audiences, follows Louisa's character Marian as she moves to New York City to live with her rich aunts, played by Christine and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon.

