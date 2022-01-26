The Gilded Age: viewers all saying the same thing after episode one The series has been dubbed the American Downton Abbey

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, made its highly-anticipated debut on Tuesday and viewers are all saying the same thing about episode one.

Set in the 19th century, the nine-part historical series follows Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves to New York to live with her old money aunts.

WATCH: What did you think of the first episode?

The first instalment went down a storm with viewers who have taken to Twitter to praise the compelling drama, with one person writing: "The pilot was excellent. I'm hooked already. Finally, a good show to look forward to," while another added: "#TheGildedAge on @hbomax is EXCELLENT! I can’t wait for episode two!!!!"

A third person agreed, tweeting: "I’m ALL IN with #TheGildedAge."

It's obvious that no expense was spared when it came to the costumes and set design - and we'd expect nothing less from the Downton Abbey creator! Viewers took to social media to comment on the outstanding dresses, with one person tweeting: "The costume design is beautiful. I have never wanted to buy a fancy dress more," while another added: "Lovely performances, detailing in story crafting, and stunning costumes and production."

Viewers praised the amazing costumes

A third person agreed, writing: "The costumes are MAGNIFICENT."

Fans were also quick to spot the abundance of broadway stars appearing in the new drama, including Hamilton actress Denée Benton and The King and I's Donna Murphy. One person tweeted: "The number of Broadway actors in #TheGildedAge is sending me into ORBIT!!!!" while another added: "Julian Fellowes really went to broadway during the pandemic and yelled: 'WHO NEEDS A JOB?!'"

Broadway star Donna Murphy stars in the drama

A third person wrote: "#TheGildedAge IS SO GOOD. BROADWAY ROYALTY EVERYWHERE."

The Gilded Age is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with new episodes being released every Tuesday. In the US, fans can catch the series on Monday nights on HBO Max at 9pm.

