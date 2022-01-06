Downton Abbey fans spot same detail in new video ahead of movie sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era is out in March

The excitement for the new Downton Abbey movie is building and now the stars of the hit series and film have united for a brand new video to promote the second movie – but there's one element of the video that caught fans' eye.

Posting on the official Downton Abbey Instagram account, the video sees actors Penelope Wilton, Kevin Doyle, Laura Carmichael, Allen Leech and Lesley Nicol all talking to the camera as they inform fans about the movie's release date.

WATCH: Downton Abbey stars get together to promote upcoming movie sequel in new video

"We want to wish you a very happy new year, we hope 2022 brings you joy and laughter," begins Penelope, as Kevin adds: "We can't wait to share our new film Downton Abbey: A New Era with you."

The clip then moves to Laura as she says: "Mark your calendars for March 18th to see all of your favourite characters back on the big screen."

But while plenty of fans were thrilled to see the actors together in the promotional video, some followers couldn't believe how different the stars looked out of character. One person said: "Omg I almost didn’t recognize you both outside of your Downton Abbey period costumes!"

Fans were loving seeing the actor's discuss the new film

A second echoed this, adding: "Happy New Year! It's always weird to see them in 21st century clothing!!", as a third marvelled over their good looks: "Aren't they just beautiful! So good to see them all."

The second movie's official trailer was released at the end of 2021, which drummed up even more excitement ahead of the film's release into cinemas in just two months' time.

The trailer shows the original cast of Downton, including Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery in the one-minute video – with Maggie's character, Violet Crawley, telling her family that she has acquired a villa in the south of France.

The camera then pans to a stunning abode on the French Riviera which will no doubt see the Crawley family travel to the idyllic location and provide a beautiful backdrop to the film.

