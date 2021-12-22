Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern makes very rare comment about director husband

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern has made a rare comment about her British director husband, Simon Curtis.

The actress spoke about her husband, who directed the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel film, while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

When asked by presenter Charlotte Hawkins what it was like working with Simon on the film, Elizabeth responded: "I have to admit he had become my guy that takes out the garbage and I was so proud to see him in this role, directing this absolutely huge piece of work with all these people to orchestrate.

"Everybody loved him and I think he did a fantastic job," she added.

The Ragtime actress also teased the new film, which is due to be released in film theatres on 18 March 2022. She said: "It's great, it's fun. You'll laugh and you'll cry."

Speaking about the iconic theme music, Elizabeth said: "It brings me back 12 years to a long-ago time before we even knew the word Covid."

Simon directed the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel

Elizabeth, who plays Cora Crawley in the period drama series, appeared on the ITV breakfast programme to promote her new play, AVA: The Secret Conversations, in which she portrays Hollywood actress Ava Gardner.

Chatting to the presenters, the actress explained her motivation behind taking on the role. "I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to look at the impact that fame can have on a person's psychology," she said. "I think we're living in a world where people can no longer have an experience that is valid unless they project it to a lot of strangers with the pressure of social media and this idea that we have to promote ourselves all the time."

She continued: "I thought it would be really interesting to explore this subject, one of the very first movie stars. It's also kind of an homage to the beauty and glamour of the way movies used to be made and the kind of flip side of it, which is the machismo of the culture."

AVA: The Secret Conversations opens on 14 January at the Riverside Studios in London.

