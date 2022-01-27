Piers Morgan mourns devastating death of 'warm and funny' comedy legend The news of Barry Cryer's death was announced on Thursday

Piers Morgan is leading the tributes following the devastating loss of "warm and funny" comedy writer and actor, Barry Cryer, who has passed away aged 86.

The sad news of Barry's passing was announced on Thursday morning although the cause of death is yet to be revealed. Former Good Morning Britain star Piers shared a picture of Barry on his Twitter account, writing: "RIP Barry Cryer, 86. Such a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry."

Plenty of other big names in the world of acting and comedy shared their sorrow after the announcement. Stephen Fry said: "Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved… farewell, Baz."

Comedian and This Morning regular contributor Giles Brandreth shared a photo taken alongside the late comedian, writing: "Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny and generous. He'd worked with everybody and everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - and his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one."

Barry Cryer has died aged 86

Giles continued: "Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him - even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he'd worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor and friend."

Peep Show writer Simon Blackwell said on Twitter: "So very sad to hear that Barry Cryer has left us. A superb writer and performer, and such a wonderful man. The heart of British comedy."

Barry had become a giant in British TV and comedy over the years. He is perhaps best known for writing episodes for the comedy series Doctor in the House. He worked with a number of other big names in the industry, including Morecambe and Wise, the Two Ronnies, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Richard Pryor.

