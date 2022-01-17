Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers left heartbroken following shock death Matt has been partnered with Sally Dynevor for the new series

Matt Evers and his co-stars are mourning the death of one of their Dancing on Ice colleagues.

READ: Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice pro Matt Evers

It was announced at the weekend that pro skater Sean Rice had passed away at the age of 49. The talented Canadian took part in the ITV show in both 2011 and 2012. He also competed in the World Championships with his wife, and fellow professional skater, Jodeyne Higgins, with whome he shared daughter Signey.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's Dancing On Ice looks

Skater Frankie Poultney was among the first to honour Sean, telling her fans: "Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great - an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20yrs - Sean Rice, 20/07/72 - 14/01/22 gone too soon but we will Love You For A Thousand Years - all our thoughts are with Signey & Jodeyne."

READ: Dancing On Ice relationships: who found love on the ice and who broke up

MORE: See the Dancing On Ice 2022 complete line-up here!

Pro skater Sean Rice has passed away at the age of 49

Matt retweeted Frankie's touching tribute and wrote: "One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals was Ice was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you…" He then added a broken heart emoji.

READ: Who is Ria Hebden? Everything you need to know about the Dancing on Ice star

MORE: Rachel Stevens admits she's 'terrified' to star on Dancing on Ice

Fans were quick to respond to the news. "So sad, he was too young," one acknowledged. A second wrote: "He was an amazing skater and a lovely guy dedicated to his beautiful wife and daughter and the job he loved. So sad. My thoughts with his family and friends."

One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you… 💔 https://t.co/cTHlDvNcsE — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) January 16, 2022

Matt was among those to pay tribute to Sean

"I was in disbelief this morning when I read about it, he was always full of life, smiling, such a pleasant person. RIP, Sean," said a third. And a fourth added: "This is genuinely very sad, loved to see him skate. Sending love to Jodeyne and Signey and all of his friends. Truly sad to lose someone so young."

READ: Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt's husband Max Rogers? All you need to know

MORE: Brendan Cole shares rare photo with 'baby' daughter as he pays heartfelt tribute

Sean appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2011 when he was partnered with newsreader Angela Rippon, and again the following year when he was teamed up with Chemmy Alcott.

Sean competed in Dancing on Ice in 2012 with Chemmy Alcott

A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up in the late star’s honour. It reads: "In Memory of Sean Rice. The world has lost a great man – a coach, son, friend, husband and poppa bear. It’s with immense sadness to say that Sean Rice has passed away.

"Sean was a passionate, larger than life man who would stop and give to anyone who needed him. It's with that same spirit, we are reaching out to everyone to pour prayers and love over Jodeyne and Signey during this very difficult time.

Sean and his wife, Jodeyne Higgins

"So many people have reached out asking how they can help and so we have set up this go fund account to support Jodeyne and Signey at this time. Let's take care of them the same way Sean always took care of others."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.