I'd Do Anything for Love singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Legendary singer Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, has passed away aged 74, his family have confirmed. Posting a statement on Facebook, they wrote: "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours. His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!"

The beloved Grammy-award winning star performed hits including Bat out of Hell and I'd Do Anything for Love, and also had an impressive acting career, starring in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hair and Fight Club.

His family shared a statement about the star

His fans were devastated to hear the news, with one writing: "How sad to hear this news. Such a massive part of my life, right from childhood. God bless you and your family beautiful man, you are loved. Keep rocking," while another added: "The world has lost an amazing man. I am so very glad I got to see him perform live in Newcastle, a truly memorable night. My heart goes out to his family and friends and he has left a legacy that will continue forever!"

A third person posted: "Another great addition to Rock'n'Roll heaven. A true legend of music. RIP Meatloaf you have earned it."

