The Teacher: viewers have same complaint after episode one

Channel 5's new psychological thriller, The Teacher, made its debut on Monday night and viewers are making the same complaint following the first episode.

The four-part drama stars Sheridan Smith as high school teacher Jenna Garvey who is accused of having sex with one of her students but has no memory of the night in question.

The first instalment of the series introduced us to Jenna, a dedicated teacher while at school but outside of work attends nightclubs and drinks alcohol to the point of blackout.

She finds herself in a serious predicament when she turns up to school after another heavy night on the town and is arrested by the police for engaging in a sexual act with a minor.

Viewers who tuned in to watch the episode complained after spotting Jenna walking into school in a short skirt, late from going out the night before.

Viewers complained about Jenna's work outfit

One person took to Twitter writing: "Erm, usually the teacher would be sending girls home for walking into school with a belt for a skirt," while another added: "This is stupid. What kind of teacher would be permitted to dress like this at a school?"

A third person commented: "A teacher just wouldn’t be allowed to wear such a short skirt. More importantly, a good teacher wouldn’t want to."

Many viewers, however, also took to social media to praise the compelling drama. One person tweeted: "Crikey. How amazing was that first episode? Bring on tomorrow night," while another added: "How fantastic was that first episode of #TheTeacher. Can't wait for tomorrow's episode."

Fans praised Sheridan Smith's performance

A third person praised Sheridan Smith for her performance as Jenna, writing: "Well episode one of #TheTeacher on @channel5_tv was brilliant! I can't wait for tomorrow already! I swear there isn't a role out there that @Sheridansmith1 doesn't absolutely knock out of the park, she is just incredible!"

