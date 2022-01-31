Best of TV this week: 7 shows coming out over next 7 days There's plenty to look forward to…

January is over and there's plenty of brilliant new TV shows coming out over the next seven days – what more could you want?

Whether you're looking forward to watching the highly-anticipated new series Pam & Tommy or the brand new Netflix comedy Murderville with Will Arnett, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here are seven fantastic new titles to look out for over the next week…

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

The Teacher

Available on Channel 5 from 31 January

Sheridan Smith is on a roll right now. As well as appearing in powerful BBC drama Four Lives earlier this month, she's also set to appear in ITV's No Return, which is our next week. But this week, you can find her over on Channel 5 in The Teacher.

English teacher Jenna (Sheridan) is popular among her students, but suddenly her life turns upside down when a pupil accuses her of a devastating crime. Soon, she begins to realise there is more to the story than she previously thought.

Sheridan Smith in The Teacher

Pam & Tommy

Available on Disney+ from 2 February

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are fronting the show that everyone seems to be talking about right now. Pam & Tommy tells the story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, one of the defining couples of the 90s, who had the shock of their lives when they discovered their private tapes were published.

The show story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

Lily James looks incredible as Pamela Anderson

The Tinder Swindler

Available on Netflix from 2 February

If there's one thing Netflix does well, it's a documentary – and this new film unpicks one of the most well-known smartphone apps ever: Tinder.

The docu-film uncovers the jaw-dropping story of a conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on the dating app, duping women out of money and privacy and more. It also documents how one woman, Cecilie, who matched with him on the app, tried her utmost to bring him down.

The Tinder Swindler is coming to Netflix

Murderville

Available on Netflix from 3 February

If you've ever watched BBC Three series Murder in Successville, then the format of Will Arnett's show Murderville will sound familiar. The Arrested Development actor plays Detective Terry Seattle, who each day gets faced with a new murder case and each case means a new partner.

The difference? Each partner is a celebrity and they have no idea what's coming. Together, Terry Seattle and his famous partner will have to improvise in order to crack the case. This is going to be good.

Will Arnett is joined by A-Listers for Murderville

Suspicion

Available on Apple TV+ from 4 February

Uma Thurman is fronting this brand new thriller coming to Apple TV. The Pulp Fiction star plays Katherine Newman, as American media mogul whose life is thrown into chaos when her son is abducted.

Soon, three men and two women end up being identified as potential suspects by London police. The first two episodes are out this week, and the remaining episodes will air every Friday thereafter.

Uma Thurman in Suspicion

Sweet Magnolias

Available on Netflix from 4 February

Are you a fan of Sweet Magnolias? The heartwarming Netflix drama returns at the end of the week for its second season, reuniting viewers with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue. The new episodes pick up from the end of season one, as the synopsis explains: "Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity.

"Everyone is affected. But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love - even when those efforts come with a high price tag."

Are you excited for the return of Sweet Magnolias?

Chloe

Available on BBC iPlayer from 6 February

Chloe is an upcoming new thriller for BBC One and Prime Video. It stars The Crown actress Erin Doherty as Becky who, unsatisfied with her own, becomes obsessed by the life of someone she finds online: Chloe.

Erin Doherty as Becky

But when Chloe suddenly dies, things take a dark turn and Becky must take on a new identity to find out the truth. We're excited for this one.

