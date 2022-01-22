Sheridan Smith's new psychological thriller The Teacher is coming to screens this month - see the trailer The BAFTA award-winning actress will star in the new Channel 5 drama

We've been seeing a lot of Sheridan Smith on our screens in recent months, and the actress has another gripping series coming to screens very soon.

MORE: The Bay star Daniel Ryan defends series following criticism about episode two

The BAFTA award-winning actress will star in new Channel 5 drama The Teacher. The four-part psychological thriller follows a secondary school teacher named Jenna whose life unravels after being accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils and is set to air across four consecutive nights from Monday January 31. Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need to know about the series before it hits screens…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sheridan Smith stars in new psychological thriller The Teacher

As the official synopsis for the series reads: "With no memory of the night in question, Jenna's only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her."

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Sheridan Smith reveals thigh tattoo in glamorous festive dress

Joining the Cilla star in the cast of the series are a number of famous faces, including Emmerdale star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher, Black Mirror actress Cecilia Noble and Sharon Rooney, who viewers will recognise from My Mad Fat Diary and Finding Alice.

The drama follows a teacher accused of inappropriate behaviour with one of her students

They all play Jenna's teaching colleagues while Ackley Bridge actor Samuel Bottomley will play 15-year-old student Kyle. It's A Sin and All Creatures Great and Small actor David Fleeshman will also appear, as will Marcella's Ian Puleston-Davies.

Speaking about the series Gavin & Stacey star, Sheridan said she was immediately "gripped" by the story after being sent the script. "Jenna is such a complex character, there are so many layers to her and I love the fact that you don't know if she's telling the truth or not," she said.

Kelvin Fletcher is also in the cast of the new Channel 5 drama

"All these twists and turns came along in the story that I did not expect, and I couldn't put it down, which is rare – I read it all in one go," she continued. "Sometimes characters written for women can be quite bland, but I love playing people who are flawed and complex like Jenna.

MORE: Who is Sheridan Smith's partner Jamie Horn?

"She's got a drink problem, she's lost her mum, has a really strained relationship with her dad and she has just gone off the rails and lost herself a bit. When she finishes work, she clocks out and has a chaotic life.

"I always want to make a character likeable because I want to find the heart in them, no matter how flawed someone is, but I do want the audience to doubt Jenna and to feel unsure about where they stand, it's exciting to play that in a role."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox