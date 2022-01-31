Meet the cast of Sheridan Smith's new drama The Teacher The Channel 5 series begins on Monday night

Channel 5's new psychological drama, The Teacher, kicks off on Monday night, with multi-award winning actress Sheridan Smith starring in the lead role.

The new four-part thriller follows a high school teacher who is accused of having sex with one of her students but has no memory of the night in question. Intrigued? Read on to find out what the show is about and who is in the cast.

WATCH: Sheridan Smith stars in the new Channel 5 drama

What is The Teacher about?

The Teacher follows high school teacher Jenna Garvey who is accused of sleeping with one of her students but was heavily intoxicated on the night in question and doesn't remember.

The viewers are left wondering if it's Jenna or the pupil who is lying - and why?

Sheridan Smith plays high school teacher Jenna Garvey

Who is in the cast?

Sheridan Smith stars as Jenna Garvey, an English teacher in her mid-30s at a selective grammar school. Speaking about her character, Sheridan said: "I do want the audience to doubt Jenna and to feel unsure about where they stand.

"I think she is a bit naïve, she's on a mission to save working-class kids because that’s where her mum comes from, and she really hates the fact that privileged kids can get further in life.

Samuel Bottomley plays student Kyle Hope

"She tries to be a mate to her students, which is her undoing in the end. There are teacher-student boundaries and she has maybe let that slip."

Samuel Bottomley (Ackley Bridge) stars alongside Sheridan as Kyle Hope, the 15-year-old who Jenna is accused of sleeping with.

Appearing as Jenna's colleagues, Jack, Pauline and Nina are Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, Small Axe's Cecilia Noble and Finding Alice's Sharon Rooney.

Cecilia Noble and Sharon Rooney play Pauline and Nina

Playing Jenna's dad Roger is David Fleeshman (It’s a Sin, All Creatures Great and Small), while Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Coronation Street) takes the role of Pauline's partner Brian.

Other cast members include Tillie Amartey (Almost Never), Karen Henthorn (Viewpoint, Coronation Street), Karen Bryson (Matchmakers, Safe) and Sarah-Jane Potts (Gracepoint, Waterloo Road).

Kelvin Fletcher plays Jenna's colleague Jack

The Teacher release date

The Teacher begins on Monday 31st January at 9pm, with all four episodes being aired across the week.

