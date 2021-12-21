All Creatures Great and Small releases first look clip at Christmas special - but fans are concerned Viewers of the Channel 5 show took to the comments

All Creatures Great and Small just released a first look clip at the upcoming Christmas special, showing a beautifully decorated Skeldale House - but fans are concerned.

The short clip was posted on Instagram by the drama series and while most viewers are looking forward to the festive episode, fans in the US are concerned that they'll have to wait until next year to watch the special.

WATCH: The Channel 5 drama released a sneak peek at the special

The new clip gives a tour through the fictional veterinary surgery, showing the lit-up Christmas tree as well as hanging decorations placed throughout the house. At the end of the video the phone rings, prompting James, who is asleep, to open his eyes and get out of bed while wearing a confused look on his face.

Fans in the US took to the comments section to express their disappointment at having to wait until next year to watch the special. One person wrote: "So sad we can't see it in the US. Pity we have to wait to see the Christmas special closer to Easter time. I know it will be brilliant, we'll just need to be patient," while another added: "I guess we’ll have to wait until after Christmas in the US. This is such a cute show!!!"

While Brits will be able to view the upcoming episode at 9pm on Christmas Eve, fans across the pond won't see it until 2022. The second series of the show begins on PBS on January 9 next year, meaning the Christmas special won't be available until towards the beginning of March.

The short clip gave a tour through a festive Skeldale House

While US fans may be disappointed, the new sneak peek video does seem to have gotten UK viewers of the Channel 5 drama in the festive spirit, with many expressing their excitement in the comments. One person wrote: "I can't wait, it will be the best thing on TV this Christmas," while another added: "That was lovely, a wander through Skeldale House. The decorations, the tree, Jess asleep and the snow falling outside."

A third person commented: "This will be the highlight of Christmas, can’t wait. It looks beautiful."

