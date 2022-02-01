9 movies to catch in the cinema in February 2022: Death on the Nile, The Duke, Marry Me and more Pass the popcorn!

Whether you're looking for a brand new rom-com to settle down to watch on Valentine's Day or an engrossing action-adventure to help brighten up a boring weekend, February's film releases have it all.

Keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen this month…

Moonfall

Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland star in this sci-fi disaster film which sees a mysterious force knock the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know.

In cinemas from 4 February 2022.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is perhaps worth seeing for the incredible transformations of lead stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield alone! Both look unrecognisable as they take on the roles of real-life 1970s televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in this intimate look at their extraordinary rise and catastrophic fall.

In cinemas from 4 February 2022.

Jackass Forever

The original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and of course, dangerous stunts with a little help from some A-list friends, including Eric Andre, Shaquille O'Neal, Tony Hawk and Machine Gun Kelly

In cinemas from 4 February 2022.

The Souvenir: Part II

Fans of The Souvenir have long been waiting for this sequel to hit cinemas. Picking up almost immediately where the original left off, The Souvenir: Part II explores the aftermath of Julie's tumultuous relationship with the charismatic but manipulative Anthony and how it affects her work.

In cinemas from 4 February 2022.

Uncharted

A prequel to the hugely popular video games series, new action-adventure epic Uncharted stars Tom Holland as a young version of hero Drake and reveals how he came to meet and befriend Sully, played by Mark Wahlberg. The duo team up to hunt down an ancient treasure - and are prepared to die trying.

In cinemas from 11 February 2022.

Death on the Nile

This long-delayed Agatha Christie adaptation, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, finally sets sail this month. Expect to see many familiar faces in the cast, including Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright and Emma Mackey.

In cinemas from 11 February 2022.

Marry Me

The perfect Valentine's Day weekend watch comes courtesy of Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in this sweet and unexpected romantic comedy about a Latin pop star who decides to take a chance on love by marrying a complete stranger after she gets her heart broken by her ex.

In cinemas from 11 February 2022.

Cyrano

Helmed by Joe Wright, the director of Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, new movie musical Cyrano brings to life the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle - but with an interesting new take with award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr, in the lead roles.

In cinemas from 25 February 2022.

The Duke

Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren and Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode star in this delightful true-crime caper which tells the story of how an ordinary man from Newcastle held the art world to ransom after stealing a masterpiece from the National Gallery - all because he wanted the government invests more in care for the elderly.

In cinemas from 25 February 2022.

