6 shows like The Witcher to watch while you wait for season three Want a new sprawling, epic world to get obsessed with? Look no further

There's no denying that The Witcher has breathed new life into the fantasy genre. The Netflix series starring Henry Cavill recently returned to screens for its second season and many viewers, ourselves included, didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in.

However, now begins the long wait for season three, which is fortunately already in the works. But what about in the meantime? Well, you're in luck as we have gathered together the best fantasy series set in sprawling, epic worlds that we think fans of The Witcher will love. Check out our recommendations here...

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time made a huge splash when it landed on Amazon Prime Video last year. Based on a series of much-loved fantasy novels by the same name, it focuses on a sorceress named Moiraine, played by Rosamund Pike, as she goes on a journey to find the Dragon Reborn - the reincarnation of a powerful sorcerer who could save or end the world.

Have you given The Wheel of Time a try?

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is not as dark as The Witcher, but we think that fans can get on board, given that it's full of drama, romance and magic too. The series, which will soon return to Netflix with new episodes, follows an orphan mapmaker named Alina, who discovers she has an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

Shadow and Bone is also available on Netflix

Supernatural

If your favourite part of The Witcher is the monster-hunting, why not check out Supernatural? The series, which ended its 15-season run in 2020, starred Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester who hunt all sorts of otherwordly beings, including demons, ghosts and monsters in the modern world.

Supernatural is about modern-day monster hunters

The Mandalorian

While it might not seem like an obvious choice, scratch the surface a little and you'll find that Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian actually has a lot in common with The Witcher. Both focus on a quietly brooding warrior whose everyday life consists of travelling the land in search of jobs for coin until he discovers that he has to protect a much younger and innocent character.

Why not try The Mandalorian?

The Umbrella Academy

While a touch more superhero than supernatural, The Umbrella Academy is one to add to your watchlist if you're particularly blown away by the complex and creative storytelling elements of The Witcher because it is also helmed by writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The series, which stars Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan and Tom Hopper, follows a family of former child heroes who have grown apart but must reunite to continue to protect the world.

The Witcher fans might enjoy The Umbrella Academy

His Dark Materials

Starring many familiar names including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy, BBC/HBO's His Dark Materials blends magic with modern-day and, like The Witcher, centres on a young girl who finds herself at the centre of a great prophecy in a world where extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets exist. If you've not checked it out yet, make it a priority.

His Dark Materials is also set in a fantastic fantasy world

