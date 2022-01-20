5 films to watch if you love Don't Look Up Take a look at our top picks

Just about everybody is talking about Don't Look Up right now. The new comedy disaster film is currently placing at number two in Netflix's Top Ten and we're not surprised.

If you've already watched the star-studded political satire and are looking for something new, then see our top picks for what fans of Don't Look Up might enjoy next.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Don't Look Up

The Big Short

Available on Netflix

If you liked feeling that impending sense of doom while watching Don't Look Up, then you'll love The Big Short.

Based on a true story, the film follows several financial professionals who predicted and profited from the impending financial crisis that occurred in America in 2008.

With a star-studded cast, the film approaches a serious and complicated subject in an entertaining and humorous way. It's also written and directed by Adam McKay, the same filmmaker behind Don't Look Up, so you're bound to love it.

The Big Short stars Steve Carrell

Vice

Available on Prime Video

Another scathing comedy-drama from Adam McKay, Vice follows the story of former U.S Vice President Dick Cheney on his journey to power. After being chosen by Texas Governor George W Bush to be his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election, Cheney uses his position to reshape the country, triggering major events in history.

The film stars Christian Bale as Cheney alongside Amy Adams, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell.

Vice follows the story of former Vice President Dick Cheney

The Wolf of Wall Street

Available on Netflix

If your favourite part of Don't Look Up was its star-studded cast, then you're in luck. This black comedy stars the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.

The film is based on the real-life career of stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who engaged in rampant corruption and fraud on Wall Street, ultimately resulting in his arrest.

Like the powerful figures in Don't Look Up, such as the President and her irreverent Chief of Staff son, the characters in Wolf of Wall Street are both hugely selfish and completely hilarious in equal measure.

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Wall Street stockbroker Jordan Belfort

In The Loop

Available on Prime Video

Like Don't Look Up, In the Loop is a political satire that looks at a serious subject in a humorous way. A spin-off of the BBC's popular comedy series The Thick Of It, it focuses on the invasion of Iraq and the relationship between American and British political powers.

The film stars the likes of Peter Capaldi and Tom Hollander and was met with critical acclaim following its release in 2009.

In The Loop is a spin-off of The Thick Of It

This Is The End

Available on Netflix

A film about the end of the world? Yes, please.

This outrageous apocalyptic comedy centres on fictionalised and exaggerated versions of its star-studded cast in the midst of a global biblical apocalypse.

The cast includes stars including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Emma Watson, Michael Cera and Rihanna - to name a few. If you decide to give this one a go, you're in for a wild ride.

Seth Rogen stars in this apocalyptic comedy

