Chicago Fire renewal update as fans fear show has been canceled The firefighting drama is in its tenth season

Say it ain't so! It's the time of year when everyone is holding their breath and waiting to see if their favorite shows have been renewed and that goes for the One Chicago franchise too.

But with ten seasons under its belt already, has Chicago Fire got what it takes to go even further?

MORE: Taylor Kinney sparks mixed reaction with new Chicago Fire set photo and season ten update

As fans of the popular firefighting drama hit the internet to search for news of its renewal, we can in fact reveal that Firehouse 51 is safe for at least another season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unearthed Christmas commercial starring Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer

The world-wide coronavirus pandemic understandably eclipsed the news back in 2020 that NBC handed out a surprise, three-season renewal, meaning Chicago Fire's ninth, tenth and eleventh seasons were secured. Phew!

It is not all that surprising either as it's still one of the most popular shows on NBC.

MORE: Why Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer may be returning to the show

READ: Chicago Fire star's debiliating health battle revealed

The tenth season did deliver a blow to fans though as Lieutenant Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, left the show.

Chicago Fire has been renewed until at least season eleven

He has been in Chicago Fire since the start but said it was time to move on.

At the time, he said: "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of."

READ: Chicago Fire teases heartbreak for Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney's Kidd and Severide

That being said, he hasn't written out coming back and neither have the creators.

There has been talk that Jesse Spencer could return

When US Weekly quizzed showrunner, Derek Haas, over Jesse's potential return for the upcoming marriage of Taylor Kinney's character, Kelly Severide, he admitted: "We've been talking, we've got some ideas of what that would be and I'd say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be."

Even Jesse said it himself when he told the publication: "There is the chance that I will come back. We're toying with, 'Will Casey come back?' … That's a possibility for me too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.