This Morning confirms Phillip Schofield's latest replacement

This Morning have confirmed Phillip Schofield will be absent from the programme once again and that TV star Vernon Kay will be his replacement.

ITV confirmed in a statement to HELLO! that, instead, Vernon would be joining Rochelle Humes to present Wednesday's edition of the show while Phillip continues to self-isolate at home.

The ITV anchor, who began the week by hosting alongside Rochelle Humes on Monday, was forced to miss Tuesday's show after testing positive for COVID-19. He revealed the update on his social media on Monday evening.

Phillip shared a photo of a positive lateral flow test, adding: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a face palm emoji. He then revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

On Tuesday, it was announced that Alison Hammond would be standing in for Phillip alongside Rochelle. ITV are yet to comment on who will be appearing on the show for Thursday and Friday's episode.

Vernon Kay will host Wednesday's show with Rochelle Humes

However, Phillip's isolation didn't stop him from making an appearance during the show. He appeared via video call to say hello to his ITV co-stars, and explained further about his absence.

"There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there. We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

"Then I'm going to miss Gok's [Wan] dumplings," he added.

"I'm fine. I haven't even got a sore throat now. I sneezed twice and that's it. I've got a slight temperature and that's it. This is not what I expected, I've got to say," he added.

Rochelle revealed that she had been exchanging WhatsApp messages with Phillip on Monday night but after testing negative decided to go ahead with presenting the show alongside Alison.

