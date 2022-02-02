Peaky Blinders do crossover with The Repair Shop for brilliant reason The collaboration we never knew we needed...

Peaky Blinders will soon be returning to screens for it's sixth and final season, and the team behind the hugely popular drama have come up with the most genius idea to ramp up excitement among fans.

The official Instagram account for the BBC drama revealed on Tuesday that they have a series of 'last orders' for it's fans in the form of a social media treasure hunt. The post read: "Over the next month, you will be issued with a series of orders that you must carry out, each more challenging than the last. This may not be easy but you will be greatly rewarded for your efforts. AWAIT YOUR FIRST ORDER, WEDNESDAY AT 7.30 AM GMT."

WATCH: The Repair Shop and Peaky Blinders collaborate with for brilliant reason

As promised, the first order was posted on Wednesday morning and instructed fans to find Arthur Shelby's lost pocket watch in order to access a never-before-seen clip featuring lead star Cillian Murphy.

The account gave fans a major clue as to where they would find the Shelby family heirloom, writing in the post: "The last we heard it was in The Repair Shop probably because it took a beating at some point. We need you to find it, and more importantly find out the time it has stopped at."

The official Peaky Blinders Instagram account have come up with a social media treasure hunt for fans

Some fans knew exactly what to do and headed straight to the Instagram of the BBC One restoration programme to hunt for more clues. However, for those who needed a bit of help, The Repair Shop experts Steve Fletcher and Dominic Chinea posted to their Instagram Stories the exact video where they would find Arthur's missing watch.

Amazingly, the video, which features the show's resident clock expert Steve alongside host Jay Blades discussing the watch, was posted back on 1 January. We can't believe how well planned out this is!

In the clip, Jay hands the pocket watch over to Steve and says: "Alright Steve, so what we've got here is an old pocket watch. A lovely lady from Birmingham brough it in and what she wants us to do is clean it up and get it working again."

Some fans knew exactly where to look after the first 'order' was posted

"I reckon we can do that, it's beautiful," Steve gamely replies.

"It is, isn't it?" Jay responds. "It belonged to her great grandfather Arthur and with his brother who were tunnelers in World War I, digging all those trenches out. It was made in Birmingham in the early 1900s and it looks like it's had a few knocks. Do you think we can get this working again?"

"Leave it with me," Steve says as the camera lingers on a close up of the watch face and the time they need to unlock the exclusive video.

Fans of both shows quickly filled the comment section with appreciation for the very clever collaboration. As one said: "This is amazing, Jay looks like he could be in Peaky Blinders with that cap!". Another wrote: "Love the tie in!! This is brilliant!!" while a third added: "The marketing team is on point!" followed by a flame emoji. Roll on our next order from the Peaky Blinders!

