Line of Duty actor to star in new drama from Peaky Blinders creator – and it looks amazing The much-anticipated six-part show is set to be released in 2021

The BBC has shared a series of first-look snaps from the upcoming drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight – and it looks seriously good. SAS: Rogue Heroes is set to star Sex Education actor Connor Swindells, Skins star Jack O'Connell alongside Line of Duty alumni Jason Watkins – and follows a Special Forces unit during World War II.

The series, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Alfie Allen and The Wire's Dominic West, has been filming in the UK and Morocco, and is set to be released in 2022.

So what are the details? The official synopsis reads: "Cairo, 1941. David Stirling - an eccentric young officer, hospitalised after a training exercise went wrong - is bored. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, he creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

"He fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines. More rebels than soldiers, Stirling’s team are every bit as complicated, flawed and reckless as they are astonishingly brave and heroic."

Speaking of the upcoming show, Steven said: "It has been a privilege to work on a project which tells the story of a renegade band of soldiers who used wit and imagination as much as firepower to halt the march of Fascism across North Africa during the darkest days of World War Two.

Alfie, Connor and Jack star

"This is a war story like no other, told in a way that is at once inspired by the facts and true to the spirit of this legendary brigade of misfits and adventurers."

