Peaky Blinders star teases season six air date - and it's very soon!

It feels like it's been forever since Peaky Blinders fans last caught up with Tommy Shelby and the rest of his Birmingham-based gang, with the fifth series airing all the way back in 2019.

However, actor Paul Anderson who stars as Arthur Shelby on the BBC series has just dropped a major hint as to when season six will air – and fortunately, it sounds like viewers don't have too much longer to wait.

WATCH: Peaky Blinders share first look at season six

Taking to Instagram this week, the 43-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of him and co-star Cillian Murphy holding up prop guns from the set of the show's first-ever episode back in 2012.

He captioned the throwback snap: "This is the first ever image of Tommy and Arthur. We picked these guns up for the first time 10 years ago, and next month we put them down for the last time!"

He continued: "Coming soon... PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6... thank you to our amazing fans for waiting and for the incredible love over the last decade."

Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson hinted at season six's release on Instagram

Fans were left speculating whether, as his caption suggests, Peaky Blinders' sixth and final season is just weeks away and couldn't hide their emotions. "YOU GOT ME CRYING NOW, PAUL!!!!! I DONT WANNA SAY GOODBYE TO THE SHELBYS," one fan wrote in the comment section below, while another said: "Not ready to say bye to the Peaky Blinders."

A third added: "Greatest series ever made. Arthur Shelby is THE BEST."

Are you looking forward to the final season of the gangster drama?

Line of Duty's Stephen Graham and County Lines actor Conrad Khan will be joining the cast for the final outing, while former stars Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy are expected to make a comeback.

Sadly, however, Polly Gray actress Helen McCrory did not manage to film any new season six scenes before her death in April 2021 and so will not appear in the new episodes.

While the plot has been kept under wraps, we know that it'll pick up exactly where season five left off – with Tommy considering taking his own life after he was betrayed during an assassination attempt gone wrong. According to reports, that cliffhanger will be resolved in the new episodes, and the show's creator Steven Knight has said that he believes the new episodes are set to the "the best yet".

