Will there be a second series of The Responder? Here's what we know about the future of the drama

After five gripping episodes that have kept us glued to the sofa, police drama The Responder is set to draw to a close on Wednesday evening.

The BBC series, starring Martin Freeman as a troubled Liverpool police officer named Chris Carson, has been a huge hit with audiences. But will the series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

While there is no official news on whether a second series of The Responder is in the works, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that several of the show's cast members do too.

"Chris is a character I'd like to return to because I'm a sucker for good scripts," Martin told What to Watch while discussing the possibility of another instalment.

"I'll walk anywhere for a good script and we had a great team on this. I love the team, it's beautifully produced and so yeah I would hope to do it again!"

Martin has spoken out about his desire to continue the series

Warren Brown, who stars as Martin's character's work rival Ray Mullen, has also said that he would be up for returning. He told press that he would "love to go back if that happens," while also revealing that the overwhelming positive response from viewers has helped push forward conversations about a second season.

"So often you don't know how well something's going to be received, so you don't know from the off that they're wanting to do more of a series," he told press. "But I think more and more now, when an audience reaction has been great for a show, there's definite scope to do more. So there are murmurs [of season two], but nothing set in stone."

He concluded: "But again, you know, fantastic people to be back up north filming, working with great actors, working on a great job. Yeah, I'd love to go back if that happens."

