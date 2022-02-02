Suranne Jones wows in Gentleman Jack season two first-look We can't wait for the release!

Gentleman Jack went down a storm with viewers when it made its debut back in 2019, and now the BBC has released some amazing first-look images from the upcoming season - and Suranne Jones looks stunning!

The second series, which will arrive on our screens in Spring, will see the Vigil actress reprise her role as Anne Lister alongside Sophie Rundle's Ann Walker.

Suranne and Sophie can be seen donning beautiful 19th-century style costumes and hairdos for the new series, which will transport viewers to 1934's Yorkshire, two years after the first season began.

In one of the images, the pair can be seen embracing each other while sharing an intimate moment, which will come as a relief to fans after the two characters spent a short time estranged from one another in the previous series.

Suranne Jones returns as Anne Lister in the new series

Returning alongside Suranne and Sophie are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister and Lydia Leonard as Mariana Lawton, as well as Gemma Jones and Timothy West playing Aunt Anne and Jeremy Lister.

The series also welcomes guest star Joanna Scanlan, who recently starred in ITV's The Larkins. She will be joining the cast to play Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

Joanna Scanlan will guest star in the upcoming series

Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole and Peter Davison will also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, as well as Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

The BBC teases the upcoming show, which uses the real-life diaries of Anne Lister as its source: "All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Gemma Whelan will return as Marian Lister

It continues: "Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Sophie Rundle plays Anne Lister's lover Ann Walker

Gentleman Jack season two will make its debut in Spring 2022. Series one is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer and HBO Max.

