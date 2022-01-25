The Responder's Martin Freeman's £5m home for date nights with girlfriend Rachel Mariam The actor has an impressive home

BBC's The Responder has us all gripped and when Martin Freeman isn't appearing in hit shows such as Sherlock and The Office, he likes to kick back and relax away from the media glare at his £5million London pad.

The property is perfect for cosy date nights with girlfriend Rachel Mariam as there's a wine cellar and a vast, immaculately designed garden.

In a photograph obtained by The Sun, one beautiful room located at the top of the house has a stunning country cottage feel with white wood cladding all around, distinctive Georgian windows and rustic wooden floors.

Martin Freeman and his partner Rachel Mariam

It is reported that Martin has a mortgage for the house and does not own the building outright. The pricey North London area is a hit with fellow celebrities and co-star Benedict Cumberbatch even lives nearby.

While Martin doesn't show off much of his private sanctuary to the public, it has been reported that the home boasts five bedrooms, ideal for when his children come to stay.

Martin left his £1.4million family home in Hertfordshire when he split from his long-term partner Amanda Abbington in 2016. The pair have two children together, Joe and Grace, and now continue to co-parent them.

Martin and his ex-partner Amanda Abbington

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, Martin opened up about his separation and being civil despite the break-up. "I always knew that people who split up can be civil and do it for the kids, it's all right," he said. "I didn't only want to be civil for the children, I wanted to be civil for us, because when you've loved someone for that long and they have been such an integral part of your life, what – that is supposed to not count now?"

Martin's current girlfriend Rachel is also an actress, appearing in BBC's hit show Normal People and also Channel 4's This Way Up.

