Strictly's John Whaite sets record straight following report: 'Don't believe everything you read'

Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has taken to social media to set the record straight for his followers regarding recent reports of his next big project.

The former Great British Bake Off winner, who is currently on tour with his fellow Strictly alumni, shared a message on his Instagram Stories advising his followers to not believe everything they read.

John wrote: "Don't believe everything you read in the papers guys. When I've got some good news I promise you I'll be the one to tell you first," followed by three red love-heart emojis.

The baker and dancer didn't specify the reports which he was referring to, however, his fans were led to believe it was in response to a story published earlier this week which alleged John had been offered a part in a West End show by musical theatre legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

On Wednesday, the Sun reported the TV star had wowed Andrew at a recent audition and is set to appear on stage later this year.

John shared this message on his Instagram

Although John seemingly denied the reports, it's clear from his other recent posts, and his impressive routines on Strictly, that he has talent in abundance. On Tuesday, John shared a video to his Instagram of him playing the guitar and singing along to Taylor Swift's song Lover.

The Strictly star wrote in the caption: "Lover by Taylor Swift. Can't stop singing this after performing the waltz to it in the Strictly Live Tour. Definitely one of her finest songs."

Fans were blown away by his singing, as one wrote in the comments: "Is there anything you can't do, John?" A second said: "You have to stop unveiling talents. Give some of the rest of us a chance."

Despite John seemingly shutting down West End rumours, a third fan remained convinced that a future on the stage was on the cards for the star: "A musical in the West End surely beckons," they wrote.

