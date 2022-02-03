This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes return to show amid Phillip Schofield's absence The presenter has been absent for two weeks

This Morning's Holly Willoughby returned to the show on Thursday morning after being absent for two weeks.

The presenter is hosting the show alongside the show's reporter, Josie Gibson, who will be standing in for Phillip Schofield after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Phillip announced that he had contracted the virus on Monday night, sharing a picture of his positive lateral flow test with the caption: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a facepalm emoji. He revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

The father-of-two made an appearance on the show via Zoom on Tuesday morning and said that while his only symptom is a "high temperature", he is "a little bit worried" about not being able to present Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

He said: "There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there. We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday."

Holly is returning to the show amid Philli's absence

While Phillip was away, Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay each took their turn to stand-in for the regular presenter alongside Rochelle Humes.

Rochelle had been covering for Holly for two weeks while she focused on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, HELLO! understands. The show, which she is fronting alongside comedian Lee Mack, will "follow a group of soul-searching celebrities as they embark on an epic adventure of self-improvement, and face a unique test of mental strength like no other, under the guidance of ‘extreme athlete’ and well-being icon Wim Hof, AKA ‘The Iceman’," the BBC says.

Vernon Kay stook in for Phillip in Wednesday's episode

The news of Holly's return was announced at the end of Wednesday's show by Rochelle, who said: "Holly and Josie will be here tomorrow when they'll be chatting to Spiderman star Tom Holland about his new movie."

The news was met with a positive response from fans, with one taking to Twitter, writing: "Yay, Holly is back tomorrow #ThisMorning," while another added: "Josie and Holly! What a surprise #ThisMorning."

