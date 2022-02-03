Susanna Reid shocked as Ben Shephard makes very cheeky swipe at GMB co-stars The ITV presenters clearly have good banter between them!

Susanna Reid was taken aback during Thursday morning's edition of Good Morning Britain as her co-star Ben Shephard made a cheeky comment on their co-star Kate Garraway's age.

The ITV presenters, who often partake in light-hearted banter while hosting, were discussing the famous nineties hit World in Motion alongside the GMB showbiz expert Richard Arnold when Ben made the joke.

Richard asked Kate what her connection was to the song, which prompted Ben to interject: "She was born in the same year that New Order was created, so somewhere around 1935..." Kate responded: "If only! If only I was born when that rap came out. Do you mean New Order generally?"

Ben couldn't help but continue to tease his good friend Kate, further adding: "When New Order did the song with the England team, so I'm talking about when New Order was created, a few decades before that song," which then prompted Susanna to quip: "She's younger than you, Ben!"

The Tipping Point host then added: "She's not younger than anyone, David Attenborough did a series on her years ago." Clearly shocked by Ben's jokes, Susanna then said: "All these digs about Kate's age!", as Kate playfully said: "He's evil!"

But it seems that the hosts take jokes and digs in their stride and are ever supportive of each other, as was clearly demonstrated when Kate opened up about her new venture, hosting Life Stories.

"Tonight at nine o'clock it is Kate Garraway’s Life Stories," Susanna told viewers, as Ben added he was "very excited".

Kate then revealed her first guest was football legend, and World in Motion rapper, John Barnes. "What an extraordinary life to tell a story on, a great person to start with," she said. "Extraordinary footballing career and extraordinary life generally."

Kate Garraway's Life Stories starts Thursday at 9pm on ITV.

