Strictly's John Whaite reveals surprising midnight activity on tour The celebrities have no time to waste when it comes to preparations…

John Whaite has shared the midnight activity he and his fellow Strictly Come Dancing celebrities must take part in on tour – and it might surprise you!

MORE: Strictly's John Whaite jumps to Rose Ayling-Ellis' defence and makes Giovanni Pernice 'suffer'

The former Bake Off star, who made it to the 2021 show's final alongside Johannes Radebe, took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to reveal he was set to have a midnight spray tan in preparation for the string of live shows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Whaite makes Giovanni Pernice suffer in new video

The TV presenter and baker was filming himself alongside professional dancer Giovanni Pernice after finishing a dress rehearsal, before he shared a selfie with the caption: "Absolutely shattered after a double dress-run. Whisky while I wait for my midnight spray tan."

John's next post featured him and fellow Strictly 2021 alum Sara Davies after they had finished their midnight prep, writing: "We've had our spray tans!" followed by an orange emoji.

The Strictly official tour kicks off with a bang this week and it seems the professional dancers and celebrities are thoroughly enjoying their time together on the road.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis attempts to hand feed Giovanni Pernice in hilarious video ahead of tour start

MORE: The sweetest things Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have said throughout their partnership

John Whaite and Sara Davies get their midnight spray tan on Strictly tour

More recently, 2021 champions Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis shared an adorable video of themselves expressing their delight at being reunited for more performances.

Cuddling up to Rose, the professional dancer revealed how "nice" it was to be back with his champion dance partner. "So yeah, dress run thing is going very well," Rose remarked in the video shared on Giovanni's Instagram Stories, as she stood behind Giovanni, who quipped: "It's not a dress run 'thing'. It's a dress run."

Meanwhile, the tour has made some big changes inspired by Rose – the first deaf contestant to compete on the show – after it was announced that the string of shows will also include a registered British Sign Language interpreter for every performance, making it the "biggest ever BSL accessible arena tour" in the UK.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Arena Tour commences on Thursday and ends on the 13 February.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.