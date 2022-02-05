Meet the cast of new AppleTV+ thriller Suspicion Will you be watching the new series?

We love nothing more than gritty crime drama and Apple TV+'s brand new crime thriller Suspicion is one we can't wait to get stuck into.

The new series promises scandal, intrigue and no doubt fantastic performances from its stellar cast. So who will be joining lead actress Uma Thurman for the show? Meet the main cast below…

WATCH: Uma Thurman stars in new drama Suspicion for Apple TV+

Uma Thurman as Katherine Newman

Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman leads the cast as a formidable businesswoman who is left horrified after her 21-year-old son is kidnapped by a group of masked criminals in a New York hotel. Viewers will be familiar with Uma from her film roles in Quentin Tarantino films Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, but more recently, she has been appearing on TV in the likes of Imposters, Nature and miniseries The Slap.

Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra

Kunal Nayyar will always be remembered for his role as in the long-running comedy series The Big Bang Theory, but he is worlds away from geeky, sweater-wearing Raj as he takes on the role of Aadesh Chopra in Suspicion, one of the suspects Katherine believes kidnapped her son.

Elizabeth Henstridge as Tara McAllister

Elizabeth Henstridge will be a familiar face to some viewers, as she previously starred as scientist Jemma Simmons on the Marvel TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her other TV and film credits include Wolves at the Door, Hollyoaks, Christmas at the Plaza and the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson

Georgina Campbell landed her breakthrough role - and a BAFTA TV Award - in harrowing drama Murdered by My Boyfriend and has since appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, His Dark Materials and Broadchurch. In Suspicion, she plays another one of the unknowing suspects in the kidnapping case.

Angel Coulby as Vanessa Okoye

Angel Coulby, who stars as Vanessa Okoye in the drama, has appeared in many popular TV shows, including Merlin, The Tunnel and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Noah Emmerich as Scott Anderson

Noah Emmerich plays the FBI agent investigating the kidnapping, Scott Anderson. He will be familiar to viewers for his starring roles in spy drama The Americans, as well as his recent turn in the Netflix comedy series, Space Force.

Elyes Gabel as Sean Tilson

Game of Thrones actor Elyes Gabel plays Sean Tilson on the AppleTV+ drama. Viewers may also recognise him from CBS series Scorpion, zombie apocalypse movie World War Z and Body of Proof.

Lydia West as Monique Thompson

Following her scene-stealing performance in Channel 4 drama, It's a Sin, Lydia West has landed the role of Monique Thompson. Expect to see her in the upcoming miniseries Inside Man, as well as Mike Myers' new project.

Tom Rhys-Harries as Eddie Walker

Rounding off the group of suspects is Eddie Walker, played by actor Tom Rhys-Harries who has previously appeared in the likes of White Lines, Unforgotten and the movie The Gentlemen.

