The Sinner is one of Netflix's most popular crime thrillers, so when the fourth season dropped new episodes recently fans couldn't wait to get stuck in.

It seems the show, which stars Bill Pullman and has Jessica Biel as Executive Producer, has sparked plenty of conversation among viewers on social media, who all seem to be saying the same thing in response.

Audiences watching at home are seemingly in agreement that the most recent episodes are some of the series' best yet. One person tweeted: "#TheSinner season four was the best of all of them!!! I put off watching it for so long because usually I’d end up losing interest in the other seasons but I couldn’t get enough of this story. The entire cast was amazing, watch it!!"

A second person added: "All I'm gonna say is the final season of #TheSinner - wow. Amazing," as a third wrote: "#TheSinner season four the best yet [in my opinion]." A fourth even joked: "No YOU'VE watched the whole of #TheSinner #Season4 today. So very good."

Have you seen the new episodes?

Despite the fourth season going down well with viewers, it's bittersweet for fans of The Sinner because it was announced that the most recent release would be the show's last.

The show's official Instagram account shared the following message when the final series was released over in the US in December: "Thank you for joining us on this ride through four incredible seasons. As Harry's journey on #TheSinner comes to a close, we’re thrilled to have investigated along with you."

Fans were naturally saddened with the news, but the creator of the show, Derek Simmonds, revealed to TVLine in 2021 that the plan was always to end at season four. "It's been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons," he said.

"[Universal Content Productions] and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I'm so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose's dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season."

